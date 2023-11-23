SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Broad Street, not far from West Washington Street and 1st Avenue.

Officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male. The male was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information to release at this time.