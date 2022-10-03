HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday night on Independence Drive in Hampton.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., police announced Monday morning. Independence Drive is the location of the New Hampton Commons Apartments, across W. Queen Street from Hampton High School.

The teen was taken to the hospital with gunshot wound not believed to be life-threatening. He was later released.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle heading north on Independence Drive when someone started firing at the vehicle. Three unoccupied vehicles and two homes were also struck by bullets, but no other injuries were reported.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.