PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager is accused of fatally shooting another teen during a robbery on Wednesday in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say they found the 17-year-old male victim with fatal gunshot wounds after responding to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Sykes Avenue.

On Wednesday night, they charged another 17-year-old male with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No other information in the case was shared in a press release Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.