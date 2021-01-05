17-year-old girl reported missing in James City County

Tamara Dalazia Meekins

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old girl is missing in James City County.

Police say Tamara Dalazia Meekins was last seen at a family member’s home (where she’d been staying) in the 100 block of Ruth Lane on Jan. 4.

She’s also in need of medication that she doesn’t have with her. Meekins is 5 foot 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with red highlights in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

