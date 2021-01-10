17-year-old girl reported missing in James City County found safe

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old girl reported missing nearly a week ago in James City County has been found.
James City County Police confirmed the latest updates Sunday afternoon on social media thanking community members for their help.
Police say Tamara Dalazia Meekins was last seen at a family member’s home (where she’d been staying) in the 100 block of Ruth Lane on Jan. 4.
Latest News
- No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski’s return
- Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at US Capitol riot
- Kansas man digs up old outhouses, finds pieces of history
- Florida man seen carrying lectern at US Capitol charged with 3 federal crimes
- GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support