16-year-old York High student reported missing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old York High School student has been reported missing.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Laila Farrelly was last seen around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday walking alone on Park Service property near the high school by runners. The sheriff’s office also received word Wednesday night that she was spotted in the east end of Newport News.

Laila Farrelly

She’s 5 foot 4 inches tall and about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with a maroon/purple tint. She was last seen wearing black pants with white smiley faces and a black shirt with white and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 757-890-4999.