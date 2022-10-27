SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown and the student, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody without incident.

The building was given the all clear at 10:21 a.m., and police say there will be enhanced security for the rest of the day.

The incident is still under investigation and police have not announced charges at this time.