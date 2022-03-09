16-year-old student arrested after bringing gun to New Kent High School

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student at New Kent High School was taken into custody after he brought a gun to school Wednesday morning.

According to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, they first received information about a student having a firearm in school the night before the arrest.

The New Kent Public School Administration was alerted and cooperated with authorities.

As students begin arriving at school Wednesday morning, deputies identified the 16-year-old student and made contact with him.

Officials say the student was interviewed and the firearm was recovered.

The student was arrested and sent to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18, brandishing a firearm, and removing or altering the serial on a firearm.