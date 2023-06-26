VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – ACCESS College Foundation awarded 155 local students with scholarships Thursday during their annual award luncheon.

According to a press release, ACCESS awarded “Last-Dollar” scholarships to 155 students, which totaled more than $1.2 million. The scholarships ranged from $5,000 to $129,000.

One of the scholarships that were given out Thursday was the Robert H. Wells and Janice G. Wells Myers-Lawson School of Construction Scholarship. This was awarded to Maury High School graduate Brody Sorensen and will cover his tuition, fees, room, books, and board for four years at Virginia Tech.

“We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our 35th graduating class,” said Bonnie B. Sutton, president and CEO of ACCESS College Foundation. “This event is a culmination of all the hard work these students have put in throughout their high school careers. We know they will each go on to do great things, and we are proud to have been a part of their journey.”

ACCESS also awarded students scholarships ahead of Thursday’s event as part of their annual Scholarship Caravan:

Brooke Pearce, Manor High School, Margaret M. “Peggy” and Conrad M. Hall Scholarship

· Aaleah Johnson, Landstown High School, Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Scholarship

· Tatyana Calloway, Salem High School, Robert M. Stanton Memorial Scholarship

· Jevae’ Copeland, Indian River High School, Joan P. and Macon F. Brock, Jr. Scholarship

· Alexis Perkins, Lakeland High School, Anne B. Shumadine Memorial Scholarship

Each of those students were awarded a 25,000 scholarship.