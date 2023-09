HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old girl was hit by a small pickup truck in Hampton Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive just before 4 p.m.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, she was not crossing the roadway in the designated crosswalk.

Police say the driver of the pickup remained on the scene and was cooperative.