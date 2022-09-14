YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old Bruton High School student was charged Tuesday after a bomb threat toward the school and threats toward a staff member, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office announced the charges on Wednesday, saying “please be assured that York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County School Division take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

Authorities didn’t share additional information, but asked the public to report any threats directly to law enforcement by calling 911.

“We ask all parents to please talk to their children and make sure they are aware that making threats can have serious consequences,” the sheriff’s office said.

The York County School Division also said in a statement: “This is an opportunity for us to remember our words have meaning and we cannot and will not dismiss reported threats as pranks, jokes, or lapses in judgment.”