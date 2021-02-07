14 local animal shelters raise awareness for homeless animals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fourteen local animal shelters are joining to raise awareness during Homeless Animal Awareness Week (HAAW).

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, shelters across the region will take to social media to educate the communities about animal homelessness.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will offer discounted adoption fees of $50 for both dogs and cats to help these companion animals find loving fur-ever homes.

“During Homeless Animal Awareness Week, animal shelters are reminding our friends and animal lovers to spread the word — local shelters are full of wonderful pets waiting for their new family to walk through the door,” said NACC officials in a statement released.

The participating shelters include:

Individuals are encouraged to follow the Homeless Animal Awareness Week Facebook event for information about adoption discounts and events.