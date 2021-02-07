14 local animal shelters raise awareness for homeless animals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fourteen local animal shelters are joining to raise awareness during Homeless Animal Awareness Week (HAAW).

From Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, shelters across the region will take to social media to educate the communities about animal homelessness.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will offer discounted adoption fees of $50 for both dogs and cats to help these companion animals find loving fur-ever homes.

“During Homeless Animal Awareness Week, animal shelters are reminding our friends and animal lovers to spread the word — local shelters are full of wonderful pets waiting for their new family to walk through the door,” said NACC officials in a statement released.

The participating shelters include:

Individuals are encouraged to follow the Homeless Animal Awareness Week Facebook event for information about adoption discounts and events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10