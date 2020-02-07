14 animal shelters in Hampton Roads unite to raise awareness for homeless animals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Fourteen local animal shelters are joining together from Feb. 6 to 16 to recognize Homeless Animal Awareness Week (HAAW).

For the week, shelters will take to social media to educate Hampton Roads communities about animal homelessness.

Officials say only a fraction of pet-owning homes in the United States found their new pet at an animal shelter or humane society. Ending animal homelessness can happen if we think “shelters first,” according to a Norfolk

The participating shelters include: Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, Norfolk SPCA, PETA, Chesapeake Animal Services, the Chesapeake Humane Society, Heritage Humane, Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, Peninsula SPCA, Portsmouth Humane Society, Suffolk Animal Care Center, Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, the Virginia Beach SPCA and the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina.

At least one area shelter, the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, will offer discounted adoption fees of $50 for both dogs and cats to help these companion animals find loving fur-ever homes.

Anyone can participate and follow the Homeless Animal Awareness Week Event on Facebook for information about adoption discounts, future events, and more.

Community members can also join in to help spread awareness by posting about homeless animals on social media using the hashtags #HR4PETS, #HAAW and #homelessanimalawarenessweek.