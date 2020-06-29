13-year-old girl reported missing in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say they need help to find a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday.

Shandrea Beasley was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of North Road Street. Police didn’t have additional details on her disappearance, and didn’t say whether she’s believed to be in danger. 10 On Your Side has reached out to get more details.

Police say Beasley is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.