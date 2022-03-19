PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The weekend is off to a violent start across Hampton Roads.

In less than 24 hours, 10 On Your Side has reported on more than a dozen people shot in four separate cities. Four of those shot have died as a result of their injuries.

Chesapeake

On Saturday afternoon, a man was shot after an altercation at a shopping center on Providence Road. He was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and say that there is no suspect information.

Newport News

On Friday night, dispatch said three men were shot on Ivy Avenue. All three men were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

Late on Friday evening, police said there was no suspect information.

Norfolk

On Friday evening, police say a man was fatally shot on Myrtle Avenue in Norfolk. 31-year-old Leonco S. Lamb was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Several hours later, shots rang out on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk. Five people were shot, including two who later died. Two men and one woman had life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two other men had non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

25-year-old Portsmouth resident Devon M. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. 25-year-old Sierra M. Jenkins died later at a local hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a person was shot on Argonne Avenue. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Dispatch also tells 10 On Your Side that a walk-in gunshot victim was reported at Sentara Leigh around 12:58 p.m. on Saturday.

Portsmouth

On Friday night, a man was shot on Portsmouth Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found him with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.