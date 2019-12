NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting incident that left a 12-year-old boy with injuries on Sunday night.

Detectives say the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD detectives are currently investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Lafayette Blvd. A 12-year-old male has been transported to CHKD with non-life threatening injuries. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. Please submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/FLNoUMwgEW — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 9, 2019

Police dispatchers received the call around 11:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old was transported to CHKD with non-life threatening injuries.

