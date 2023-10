UPDATE: Malia Miller was found safe, police say.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth investigators say they need help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Malia Jada Miller was last seen leaving Waters Middle School at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a beige hoodie, black pants and green and white shoes. She’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–5300.