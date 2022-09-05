SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County.

According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway.

The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 when his vehicle experienced a blow out on the passenger side.

Dawson lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway onto Blue Star Highway.

A 2021 Kia Forte was traveling northbound on Blue Star Highway when it was struck on its passenger side by the 2009 International.

The Kia was pushed into a ditch due to the impact.

Virginia State Police said all passengers of the Kia suffered serious injuries and were transported to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, Virginia for treatment.

The Kia’s passengers included 44-year-old Henry James Hall, Jr., and two juveniles. One of the juveniles, an 11-year-old girl, succumbed to her injuries. She was seated in the backseat of the vehicle and wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 2009 International was occupied by Dawson and 45-year-old Robert Batts, both of North Carolina.

State police said neither alcohol nor speed played a factor in the crash, and no charges will be placed at this time.