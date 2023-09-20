SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue says 11 people have been evacuated due to a gas leak on Pruden Boulevard. Two of those people are being evaluated for medical complaints.

A contractor hit a large gas line on the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard, between Godwin Boulevard and Jordan Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Crews arrived on the scene around 3:46 p.m. Once on the scene, they immediately evacuated the area and shut down all traffic on Pruden Boulevard between Jordan Avenue and Godwin Boulevard.

Suffolk Traffic Engineering and Suffolk Public Works have put a detour route in place with cones and signage that indicates Pruden Boulevard is closed to all east and west bound traffic between Godwin Boulevard and Jordan Avenue.

Virginia Natural Gas and Columbia Gas are also on the scene to secure the leak and repair the gas line.

Those evacuated are being offered shelter in the Fire Department’s Rehab Bus (large bus with food, water, and a bathroom) and paramedics will remain with them until the gas line is secured.

The regal Inn has been evacuated, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Road closures are expected to be in place until 6 p.m.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.