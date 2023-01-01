CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake.

The $1 million winners come from:

Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way

Danville -Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road

Henrico – CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road

Burke – Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road

Woodbridge -Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets come from:

Gloucester – 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road

Chesapeake – Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd.

Midlothian – New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road

Chantilly – Wegmans, 14361 Newbrook Drive

Fredericksburg – Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road

Blacksburg -7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street

Woodstock – Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road

Another 1,000 tickets each won $500.