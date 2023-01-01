CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake.
The $1 million winners come from:
- Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way
- Danville -Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road
- Henrico – CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road
- Burke – Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road
- Woodbridge -Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza
Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets come from:
- Gloucester – 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road
- Chesapeake – Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd.
- Midlothian – New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road
- Chantilly – Wegmans, 14361 Newbrook Drive
- Fredericksburg – Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road
- Blacksburg -7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street
- Woodstock – Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road
Another 1,000 tickets each won $500.