CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Though no one from Hampton Roads won the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, there was a $100,000 winner from Chesapeake.

The $1 million winners come from:

  • Midlothian – Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way
  • Danville -Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road
  • Henrico – CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road
  • Burke – Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road
  • Woodbridge -Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets come from:

  • Gloucester – 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road
  • Chesapeake – Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd.
  • Midlothian – New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road
  • Chantilly – Wegmans, 14361 Newbrook Drive
  • Fredericksburg – Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road
  • Blacksburg -7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street
  • Woodstock – Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road

Another 1,000 tickets each won $500.