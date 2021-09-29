100 employees affected as Sentara ceases operations of subsidiary ambulance company

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Sentara told 10 On Your Side that they are ceasing operations of Medical Transport, LLC, their subsidiary ambulance company.

In a statement, Sentara Healthcare said:

Sentara leaders have made a difficult decision to cease operating our subsidiary ambulance company, Medical Transport, LLC. We will do all we can to help about 100 affected employees find employment with other ambulance companies or within Sentara. Ambulance transport has become increasingly complex and we have concluded it is not a core competency for Sentara. We are currently reviewing proposals from potential partners to provide this important service, hire our willing employees and maintain high standards for quality, safety and customer service. Dale Gauding, Senior Communications Advisor

The company, first established in 1982, has several departments that support emergency and non-emergency transport capabilities in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton/Newport News/Williamsburg and Western Tidewater.

In addition to medical staff, Medical Transport also operates a 24/7 dispatch center.