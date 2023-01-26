CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Victoria and Chris Bullard can finally call their house in Deep Creek a home, almost a year after 10 On Your Side’s initial coverage of their problems.

The floors were falling in shortly after they bought the home on Misty Hollow Court, and then they discovered other major issues with the roof and the crawl space.

“I’m filled with so many emotions,” Victoria Bullard said Thursday. “I’m drained mentally, physically, emotionally.”

She says she’s thankful to the 14 companies that have donated to the project, but one person stands out – realtor Alex Serrano.

“I just have to give props off to Alex. She has been the frontrunner from day one,” Victoria Bullard said.

Serrano coordinated more than a dozen contractors, including Hawk Crawlspace and Foundation Repair, which contributed about $40,000 in labor and materials..

“I’m very thankful for the relationships that I have with these companies,” Serrano said.

About $10,000 worth of supplies and labor came from the Home Depot Foundation.

“The Foundation does this nationwide and we do as much as we can for veterans in need,” said Home Depot Store Manager Greg Hyatt, who coordinated supplies and volunteers from the company’s store on Battlefield Boulevard. “It feels great for us and that’s one of the core values of Home Depot, giving back.”

During much of this saga, Chris Bullard was deployed for nine months on USS Bainbridge. The project and the coordination began after VFW Post 2894 saw 10 On Your Side’s initial story last March.

“If (Victoria) wouldn’t have came to you guys first and at least let the issue be known, I don’t know where we’d be at today,” Chris Bullard said. “It warms my heart to see that it’s finally over, especially for my wife, who dealt with most of it while I was gone.”

The VFW leveraged its partnerships with Operation Homefront and Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s a tribute not only to the contractors here but the community of Chesapeake,” said Jim Ireland of Post 2894. “They’re gonna move in, they can live in a safe warm house knowing that it’s taken care of.”

Serrano estimates the total of materials, labor and appliances for the project at $100,000.