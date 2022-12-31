NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police said a man was shot early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Jebs Place.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at that location around 1:09 a.m., where officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit tips online at P3Tips.com or through the P3Tips app.