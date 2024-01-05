NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person has serious injuries after a fire to a home on Henry Clay Road in Newport News Friday afternoon, according to the city’s fire department.

A Newport News firefighter was also taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The city’s 911 Center received multiple calls around 4:49 p.m. for a residential fire in the 90 block of Henry Clay Road. Firefighters arrived two minutes later to find heavy fire coming from the attached garage of a two-story home.

(Photo – Newport News Fire Department)

(Photo – Newport News Fire Department)

Chief Fire Marshal Jeffrey Senter said firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes, with the majority of the fire damage confined to the garage and attic.

Senter said one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Four people were displaced by the fire and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.