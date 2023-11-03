NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 34-year-old Antonio Williams was sentenced on Nov. 3, in Norfolk, to 45 years in prison for murdering Calvin Byas in front of his wife, robbing two employees, including pregnant woman, as well as other gun charges, officials said.

On July 9, 2021, Williams went to La Botica Hispana #2 Latin Store on Chesapeake Boulevard, and robbed two people, including a pregnant woman, after revealing a gun, officials said.

Later that day, Williams shot and killed 40-year-old Byas outside of Byas’ home, and in front of Byas’s wife, a release states. His motive for the murder is unknown.

On Aug. 10, Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, armed robbery, the use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place.

Despite sentencing guidelines recommending a sentence between 17 years and six months and 29 years and three months, Williams was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday, Nov. 3.

Five of those year are suspended on the conditions that Williams complete 10 years of uniform good behavior, and an indeterminate period indeterminate supervised probation.

“Once again, I extend my condolences to Mr. Byas’ widow and family and my appreciation to the witnesses and law enforcement officers who helped us present this case,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Unfortunately, no sentence will bring back Mr. Byas, but I hope that the conclusion of the case offers his family some closure and a road to healing.”