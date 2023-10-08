SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person suffered serious burns in an apartment fire in Suffolk, according to fire officials.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded an apartment fire on the 200 block of Kilby Shores Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the front and back of the building. Once inside, they determined that it was a kitchen fire which had been put out by the resident prior to their arrival.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the apartment and minimal smoke damage to neighboring units.

The occupant was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

Officials say the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

