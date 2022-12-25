WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said.
by: Jimmy LaRoue
Posted: Dec 25, 2022 / 04:08 PM EST
Updated: Dec 25, 2022 / 04:08 PM EST
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said.
The call came in around 1:23 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
No further details are immediately available.
Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
New Year’s Eve, and 2023, are only days away. If you have big plans for the night but haven’t yet figured out what you’re going to wear, you need to move fast.
Shopping for someone who’s a big fan of “Gabby’s Dollhouse”? There are nearly two dozen toys available, including cuddly plush characters and colorful playsets.
Kids fitness trackers can help encourage kids to be more active or let parents get an idea of how active their children are throughout the day.