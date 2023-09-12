CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at Sting-Rays in Cape Charles is about to be a whole lot richer.

The Virginia Lottery says the ticket won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, missing the jackpot by just one number.

The person who bought the ticket hasn’t come forward at this time, but has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Sting-Rays, the popular gas station and restaurant right off Route 13 known for its seafood, will get a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.