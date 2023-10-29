GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester County on Sunday evening, officials said.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, around 12:20 p.m., state police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 17/George Washington Memorial Highway at the intersection of Woods Cross Road.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that George E. Asbell, the driver of a 2019 Nissan sedan, was traveling eastbound on Davenport Road. After failing to yield at the intersection, he struck a motorcycle traveling northbound, police said. The motorcycle hit a 2013 Chevrolet sedan that was stopped at a stop sign.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police Courtesy: Virginia State Police

The driver of the motorcycle, and his passenger, were thrown from the vehicle, and taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The two on the motorcycle were identified as 68-year-old Jack John Russo, Jr. and 56-year-old Angela Marie Russo, officials said. Jack was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the sedan stopped at the stop sign, 42-year-old Christine A. Cormier of Gloucester, did not suffer injuries.

Asbell, of Gloucester, was charged with reckless driving at the scene, police said. Speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.