CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash early Friday morning in Camden County.

The Camden Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of NC Highway 343 South in Shiloh.

The lone occupant was found dead inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash and is conducting the investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released.