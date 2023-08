VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old man was injured after being shot on Level Green Boulevard in Virginia Beach Thursday evening, police said.

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police got the call for a shooting in the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard at 7:55 p.m. They said the suspect is still at large, but added that it does not believe the public is at risk.