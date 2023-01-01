SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street.

Emergency Communications received the call for the two-alarm fire at 4:18 a.m., and the first unit arrived five minutes later.

One person suffered smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries after a fire early Sunday morning at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street. (Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

When it arrived, Battalion 1 found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the second floor of the two-story church, Suffolk Fire Chief Mike Barakey said, and two people were on the second floor at the time of the fire, and the occupants were out of the church when firefighters arrived.

Engine 3 began an aggressive interior attack, Barakey said, while Ladder 3 and Rescue 1 crews performed a primary search of the church, and they were able to isolate the fire to the second floor of the church.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with smoke inhalation and has non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was placed under control at 5:08 a.m., Barakey said.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced occupants from the church.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.