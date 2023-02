NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured in a shooting in Norfolk on Wednesday.

On February 22, around 2:51 p.m. police received a call in reference to a shooting on the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are not looking for any suspects at this time.