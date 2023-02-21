VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating an overnight shooting on Shoveller Avenue.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Shoveller Avenue, near North Great Neck Road and Mill Dam Road.

One victim sustained gunshot wound injuries.

Police said a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.