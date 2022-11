HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed.

The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or a woman.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.