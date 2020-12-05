1 injured, 3 juveniles detained and weapon recovered after possible shooting incident in Hertford

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say three juveniles were detained Friday night in connection with a possible shooting incident after a weapon was recovered and one person was injured.
At 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, a Hertford Police officer heard what was believed to be gunshots coming from the area of King Street and Stokes Street. While on the way to the scene, police were told that a red vehicle was involved.
The responding officer located the vehicle believed to be involved. Additional officers responded and “pursued the vehicle into Elizabeth City.”
Police say three juveniles were arrested in relation to the incident and one weapon was recovered from the subjects.
Police say there was a victim who sustained injuries not consider life-threatening, but there are no additional details.
