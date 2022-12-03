CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person suffered non-life threatening burns and was taken to the hospital following a fire to a residential structure Saturday morning in the Camelot area of Chesapeake.

Firefighters got the call for a fire in the 800 block of Parapet Road at 11:17 a.m. When Engine Company 8 arrived minutes later, it found an active fire with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure, according to Chesapeake Fire Lt. Robert Warren.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters deployed hose lines and kept the fire to the kitchen area of the home, and the fire was marked under control at 11:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, Warren said.

Three residents – two adults and one child – will not be able to occupy the home, and the Red Cross has been contacted to help the family with lodging.