SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured and two people were displaced Tuesday evening following a fire to an apartment on Forest Oak Lane in Suffolk, a Suffolk fire official said.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 block of Forest Oak Lane for an apartment fire after being dispatched at 7:03 p.m., with firefighters arriving four minutes later to find a fire in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment.

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, with moderate damage there and heavy smoke damage throughout the apartment, according to assistant fire chief Demitri Wilson.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for minor burns, and two adults have been displaced by the fire, with the Red Cross helping the family. No firefighters were injured.

Four adjacent apartments sustained minor smoke damage, Wilson said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The fire was placed under control at 7:14 p.m.