JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding and three additional charges in connection to a shooting Monday in which a 56-year-old James City County resident was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

James City County Police arrested James Bradsby, 49, of James City County and, in additional to the malicious wounding charge, has been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police said they got a report of a gunshot victim at the 7-Eleven at 8185 Croaker Road around 6:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The person was taken to MCV Hospital in Richmond.

Police launched an investigation and went to the residence of the alleged shooter in the 8200 block of Croaker Road, where they believe the shooting took place. Bradsby was arrested before midnight after police said they had obtained a search warrant.