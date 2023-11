VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach.

State police say the call came in around 11:37 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on I-64 eastbound at the Indian River Road exit.

Only one person was injured in the crash, according to police.

We are working to learn what caused the crash, and to get an update on the person’s condition.

