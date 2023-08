MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A person is hospitalized after being shot Thursday night in Manteo.

The Manteo Police Department says it happened in the early evening in the 600 Block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, just off U.S. 64.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but police believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manteo Police Department at 252-473-2069.