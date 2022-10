SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A person involved in a crash in Southampton County Saturday afternoon has died.

The sheriff’s office confirmed there was a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Route 671 near Cross Keys Road, in Newsoms.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

The Southampton County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash. Virginia State Police and VDOT provided assistance at the scene.