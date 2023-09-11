NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide that left a man dead.

Police say just before 10 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots on the 1100 block of 21st street.

Police say when officers were looking around the area, there was a car crash down the street on the 1200 block of 21st.

At the crash, officers found a man inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash.

If you have any information that can help police, call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

According to police records, there have been more than 30 homicides in the city this year.