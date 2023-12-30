NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A person has died following a wrong way crash at the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel on Interstate 264.

The driver of a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, killing the other driver instantly.

Police identified the driver of the Equinox as 43-year-old Shelby Riddick-Walker of Portsmouth, who went by Lexus.

She was a former employee at ACCESS AIDS Care/LGBT Life Center, the Life Center shared on Facebook.

“There are few souls in the world quite like Lexus. She was fully committed to this community and served in so many ways. She was authentic, hard-working, and full of life. Her spirit and presence in this community will be greatly missed,” they wrote on Facebook.

Goodwin suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. The commonwealth’s attorney was also called to the scene and charges are pending at this time.