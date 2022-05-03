NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Officers located a man and woman with injuries in the 600 block of West Brambleton Avenue.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

The motives and the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.