NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Officers located a man and woman with injuries in the 600 block of West Brambleton Avenue.
The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.
The motives and the circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation.
