NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning in the 6900 block of Bonnot Drive.

This is the second deadly incident on this street within 24 hours. The first incident occurred yesterday around 8 a.m., and is being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, the most recent incident was a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Friday, located in the Tanners Creek area of the city.

When police arrived on scene, one person was located with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no additional information to release at this time.