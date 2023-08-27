PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that took place on Aug. 27.

Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Obie Holloway III. The deadly shooting happened around 8:32 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, on the 1900 block of County Street, police said.

Investigators have arrested 27-year-old Julian Brim in connection to this homicide. He has been charged with aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting, cutting or stabbing with intent to maim and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.