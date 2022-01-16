1 dead, 1 seriously injured following late-night Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a homicide.

Officials say it happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday on the first block of Scott Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims who had been struck by gunfire. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed an exchange of gunfire took place inside of a residence, and the two men involved knew each other.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.