BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One driver has died and another is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Brunswick County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Old Stage Road, which is south of Great Oak Road. VSP says a preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was driving south when he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Nissan Altima.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as 26-year-old Derrick Thomas Carlisle, died on impact and was the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the Nissan was flown to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and police say speed appears to be a contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation.