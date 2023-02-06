HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man was killed Monday in a crash on northbound Interstate 664 in Hampton, and another man was injured, state police said.

Around 5:15 p.m., Virginia State Police was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-664 south of Power Plant Parkway in Hampton.

(Photo – Virginia State Police). (Photo – Virginia State Police).

State Police said the driver of a 2007 Lexus E350 sedan, Joseph L. Locklear Jr. was traveling north on I-664 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road and into a construction barrel, continuing off the road and striking several trees before coming to rest in a ditch.

The front seat passenger, Alvin Lamar Emanuel Banks, 38, of Suffolk, died upon impact, State Police said. Banks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Locklear suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, according to State Police.

The crash is still under investigation, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney will be consulted on charges, State Police said.